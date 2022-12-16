One UI 5 stable even on tablets: rollout for the Galaxy Tab S8 5G

The release of the One UI 5 advances, to have welcomed it in the past few hours are the three tablets from the Galaxy Tab S8 range.

The rollout of the interface with Android 13 proceeds at a rapid pace: last Monday it was the turn of the Galaxy S21 and S20 and the Galaxy Note 20, later it was the turn of the mid-range Galaxy A53 and A33, now there is also room for Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 + and Tab S8 Ultra.

The rollout is in progress on the Galaxy Tab S8 with 5G connectivity active in Europe, to which these builds arrive:

Galaxy Tab S8 | X706BXXU2BVK4

Galaxy Tab S8 + | X806BXXU2BVK4

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra | X906BXXU2BVK4.

All include the patch Android security’s November, in addition to the dozens of new functions related to One UI 5. We do not yet have a changelog, but most of the news should be shared with those reserved for smartphones. Some are supposed to be tablet specific.

As usual, for the notification of the new firmware may days go by from the first reports. So if you want to speed up the update it is worth checking manually for news from time to time, from Settings – Software Update – Download and Install. For the Wi-Fi only versions of tablets will need a little more patience.