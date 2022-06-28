One UI 5 beta is coming to Samsung Galaxy S22s in three weeks and will be released to everyone in October, according to SamMobile

The next leap in Samsung’s customization layers is already in the oven. With Android 13 already circulating in form for limited devices, Samsung is adapting its customization layer to anticipate the arrival of the system, and thanks to different leaks we even have a name. One that, on the other hand, is completely logical. We talk about the future One UI 5.

In previous leaks we have already known some information about the future One UI 5, without being official as it does not come from Samsung. For example, that it will be based on Android 13 as expected after the last generations of Samsung layers. Or for example, that its arrival will speed up the phones that receive it, due to several of its characteristics. Now we know something more about its betas and when it will hit the market.

Three weeks until the first beta of One UI 5

As we have mentioned, the odd Samsung feature has been leaked before. The possibility that system animations adapt to 120hz screens, for example, or better management of memory and phone components to speed up the experience. Now we also know, again unofficially as it comes from SamMobile, that the beta is just around the corner.

The aforementioned medium tells that at least for the Samsung Galaxy S22, One UI 5.0 beta will be ready in the third week of July. Within three weeks, since in a couple of days the month of June ends. It will be the moment when Samsung releases the beta of One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22, a beta that apparently will be public from the first moment and to which other models of the brand could be added.

The other information that SamMobile throws tells us that Samsung wants to have One UI 5 ready for launch it officially in the month of . This would mean only a couple of months of delay if Android 13 finally sees the light in August, although the Google system could be delayed a little more. With that file already filtered, it is logical that we will soon have a list of compatible mobiles that will begin to receive their available update notification by then.

Via | SamMobile