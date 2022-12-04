One UI 5.1 should be released in February with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series

THE samsung is already preparing for the launch of its next series of high-end mobile phonesa galaxy s23🇧🇷 However, it’s not just the company’s hardware division that is working on something new. The software department should also release news soon. As the SamMobile website pointed out, the South Korean brand should already be working on top of the One UI 5.1 user interface, which should be the first version update for OneUI 5.0unless Samsung decides to change things up.





The next version of Samsung's Android user interface is expected to be released alongside the Galaxy S23, as the site speculates. It is worth remembering that rumors indicate that the next series of top-of-the-line cell phones may arrive in February 2023. Therefore, the Galaxy S23 must be the first cell phone from the manufacturer to run the new version of the system, something that does not deviate from the norm, considering that the models of the S family are always the first to receive the new software.