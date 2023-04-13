One UI 5.1: Samsung begins to reveal who will receive it first

- Advertisement -

The release of version 5.1 of the One UI is getting closer and closer – it should arrive immediately on the S23 – and the latest news coming directly from Samsung are giving us a first indication of which smartphones will receive it in preview.

The latest details come directly from an update of Galaxy Watch 5 (here our review) which again mentions the new version of Camera Controller already spotted previously. The interesting detail concerns the compatibility of the new Camera Controller, given that in order to use the updated function it will be necessary to respect very specific constraints. Samsung sums them up like this:

This feature is only supported on flagships released after Samsung Galaxy S20 or Z Flip equipped with at least One UI 5.1

Obviously this indication does not limit the availability of the One UI 5.1 to only the models mentioned – since we expect a gradual update involving a large part of the Samsung lineup – but only which smartphones will be able to immediately access the Camera Controller function. Considering that this should arrive with the February update, we can therefore draw the conclusion that the mentioned devices will be the first to receive One UI 5.1.

It is not clear whether that after present in the Samsung sentence indicates that the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip series (the full review) will not be compatible with the function (otherwise a less ambiguous “starting from” could have been used), so that the release of One UI 5.1 is not planned soon for these terminals. Anyhow, the list of top of the range 100% involved in the almost immediate release of One UI 5.1 includes (cited in chronological order):

Galaxy Note 20 (review)

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (review)

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2 (review)

Galaxy S21 (review)

Galaxy S21+ (review)

Galaxy S21 Ultra (review)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (review)

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (review)

Galaxy S22 (review)

Galaxy S22+ (review)

Galaxy S22 Ultra (review)

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (review)

Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review)

As already anticipated, this is not an exhaustive list of terminals that will be updated, since the interface is also expected to arrive on Samsung tablets, but rather a simple indication of the top of the range that fall within the time frame defined by the declaration of the Seoul house.

MORE NEWS FOR GALAXY WATCH 5 WITH ONE UI 5.1

There One UI 5.1 will bring with it various innovations also for wearables and today a new function emerges which, together with Camera Controllerswill arrive on the Galaxy Watch 5 (it is also possible on the Watch 4) on the occasion of the release of the latest version of the interface.

It’s about Connected device diagnostics, a new option that will allow you to diagnose some of the main elements of a wearable connected to your smartphone. We are therefore talking about a function that will not be present in smartwatches, but is still designed for this category of device. With Connected device diagnostics it will be possible get information on things like battery status, performance and screen operationso you can quickly access key details that may suggest a service call is needed.