One UI 5.1 officially in distribution: what changes and updated models

- Advertisement -

Samsung has officially kicked off the distribution of One UI 5.1, a proprietary interface that made its debut on the Galaxy S23 and Plus and Ultra variants, presented earlier this month. Personalization that, to tell the truth, has already been introduced in Italy on various models, including the Galaxy S22 range, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. With today’s announcement, the South Korean house therefore decrees its definitive availability on all markets.

So let’s start with the confirmation of the first smartphones compatible with the update:

Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S21 FE

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3: in the coming weeks

Galaxy Z Flip 3: in the coming weeks

- Advertisement -

WHAT CHANGES WITH ONE UI 5.1

CAMERA AND GALLERY

First of all “Galaxy users now have more flexibility to create professional-quality photos with Expert RAW features now available directly as part of the Galaxy Camera app“. The function is only available for some selected models and can be activated under the “More” item in the Camera app. With Remastered artificial intelligence improves photos in which certain elements are deteriorated by making corrections on detail, brightness and color. It is also possible to eliminate unwanted shadows and reflections.

- Advertisement -

They have been in the gallery Optimized the way you search for shotsand now it is possible to create shared family albums simply starting from a person’s face in a photo.

CUSTOMIZATION

- Advertisement -

With One UI 5.1 Samsung introduces the dynamic weather widget, capable of analyzing the current weather conditions by adapting the smartphone screen accordingly. Also new on the side Modes and Routines with custom wallpapers and ringtones and for the smart suggestions widget which now includes recommended tracks/playlists on Spotify based on your current activity.

CONNECTIVITY

Improve connectivity between devices belonging to the same ecosystem thanks to Multi Controlwhich lets you share a Galaxy Book’s mouse, keyboard, or trackpad with a Galaxy tablet, and now with select Galaxy smartphone models as well. Link to Windows instead, it allows users to browse the Samsung Internet on their smartphone while continuing seamlessly on their PC.

VIDEO

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from eBay at 726 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available online from Techenjoy at 1.169 euros or from eBay to 1.285 euros .

or from eBay to . Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available online from eBay at 849 euros.

(updated February 15, 2023, 2.05 pm)