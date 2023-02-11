One UI 5.1: Distribution for Galaxy S22, Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 could start in two weeks

By tradition, Samsung takes advantage of the presentation of its flagships to reveal a new version of its interface. With the Galaxy S23 line it was no different and the South Korean detailed One UI 5.1. It is a minor update when compared to One UI 5.0, but it still brings interesting new features and improvements to the system. Now, a Canadian operator has released a schedule with the alleged South Korean distribution plans.

In the last few hours, the Canadian operator has published on its forum an update distribution schedule for cell phones from different brands. However, users were surprised with information regarding One UI 5.1 - Advertisement - According to information, the cell phones of the South Korean will be updated with the new version of the interface from February 22nd. The following devices are mentioned in the schedule below:

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

This date should not be taken as a standard for other countries, but a reference. Possibly, other countries will receive them with differences of a few days. So far, there is no forecast for the update to have its distribution started in Europe. However, it’s safe to say that Samsung will start rolling out One UI 5.1 in the coming weeks. It is worth noting that the aforementioned schedule does not include other devices eligible for the update, such as the Galaxy S21 line. But that doesn’t mean they won’t get it. For more information click here.