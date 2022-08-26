One UI 5.0: there is the second beta, and in other markets as well. But in Italy still nothing

- Advertisement -

Twenty days after the rollout of the first interface beta One UI 5.0 based on Android 13, here is that Samsung has started to distribute the second beta. As often happens, once again the “home crowd” is among the first to receive it while gradually, after verifying the absence of major problems in South Korea and Germany, the rollout has also taken hold elsewhere, specifically in the UK and India.

Technically, South Korean enthusiasts and developers have received and are receiving the second beta, while the British and Indian ones the first. But in fact, as XDA colleagues point out, it appears that the two releases are identical: the first beta for the English and Indian should essentially be the one that is facing rollout in Korea, and is actually the first distributed in the two countries or the second if you count the one that arrived twenty days ago in Korea, in Germany and in a handful of regions. In other words, the One UI 5.0 beta program in the UK and India started later, but apparently with the latest firmware available.

There is to understand when the One UI 5.0 beta arrives in our country, unless Samsung decides to bring the stable firmware directly to Italy, displeasing more than someone. In fact, several Italian enthusiasts have begun to do pressure within the Italian community of Samsung right away, since the news of the rollout of the first beta in Germany spread on Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra (which we have reviewed here, here and here respectively).

At the beginning of the discussion, a semi-official voice intervened saying that “if there is any news, it will be announced on Samsung Members” is that “at the moment there is no official information”. From that moment on, several annoyed messages from those who complain of having been abandoned, and no updates from the company. Which considering the extension of the One UI 5.0 beta program in other markets than the starting ones still has room to surprise the Italian one. There are those who still managed to get what they wanted, but through unofficial routes that we do not recommend, especially for the less experienced. Better to stay at the door.