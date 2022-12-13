HomeMobileAndroidOne UI 5.0 stable on Galaxy A53 and A33, fifth beta on...

One UI 5.0 stable on Galaxy A53 and A33, fifth beta on Z Fold 3

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

It’s time to One UI 5.0 for several Samsung smartphones, in beta for some and in version stable for others: the release plan of the new version of the proprietary interface based on Android 13 continues shipped according to plan, in recent days we have witnessed the update of the Galaxy S20 and S21 series, then it was the turn of Galaxy Note 20 and variant Ultra.

As already known, the Korean company is also working on the smartphone series Galaxy Aand in the last few hours the first reports of the One UI 5.0 debut in stable version on Galaxy A53 And Galaxy A33.

 Samsung Galaxy A33 pic Samsung Galaxy A53 Pic

samsung galaxy z fold 3 pic
samsung galaxy z fold 3 pic
Samsung Galaxy A33 74 x 159.7 x 8.1 mm
6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Samsung Galaxy A53 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1 mm
6.5 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm
7.6 inches – 2208×1768 px
- Advertisement -

 

GALAXY A53 AND GALAXY A33

The Galaxy A53 update started from Holland, the build is there A536BXXU4BVJG (2.02GB) and inside it also contains the security patches of October 2022. Galaxy A33 instead updates to One UI 5.0 with the build A336BXXU4BVJGand even in this case the patches are still those of October.

There is also room for a third update, this time it concerns Galaxy Z Fold 3 which received the fifth beta of One UI 5.0 on the first markets with the November security patch. The build ends with ZVK3, the first reports come from India but it is not excluded that the rollout may also be underway in other countries.

- Advertisement -

Summing up:

  • Galaxy A53: One UI 5.0 and Android 13 in stable version
  • Galaxy A33: One UI 5.0 and Android 13 in stable version
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3: One Ui 5.0 and Android 13 in beta 5
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 324 euros. The value for money is great. There are 10 best models.
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 259 euros. The value for money is awesome but there are 4 better models.
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available online from eBay at 1,149 euros.

(updated November 10, 2022, 4:00 pm)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Leitz Phone 2 official: Leica tries again with a super cameraphone

A little over a year after the launch of its first model, Leica returns...
Android

Samsung doesn’t believe in smartphones with sliding displays: foldables are better

Samsung she doesn't seem to be particularly interested in sliding display smartphone market, preferring...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.