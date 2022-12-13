One UI 5.0 stable on Galaxy A53 and A33, fifth beta on Z Fold 3

- Advertisement -

It’s time to One UI 5.0 for several Samsung smartphones, in beta for some and in version stable for others: the release plan of the new version of the proprietary interface based on Android 13 continues shipped according to plan, in recent days we have witnessed the update of the Galaxy S20 and S21 series, then it was the turn of Galaxy Note 20 and variant Ultra.

As already known, the Korean company is also working on the smartphone series Galaxy Aand in the last few hours the first reports of the One UI 5.0 debut in stable version on Galaxy A53 And Galaxy A33.

GALAXY A53 AND GALAXY A33

The Galaxy A53 update started from Holland, the build is there A536BXXU4BVJG (2.02GB) and inside it also contains the security patches of October 2022. Galaxy A33 instead updates to One UI 5.0 with the build A336BXXU4BVJGand even in this case the patches are still those of October.

There is also room for a third update, this time it concerns Galaxy Z Fold 3 which received the fifth beta of One UI 5.0 on the first markets with the November security patch. The build ends with ZVK3, the first reports come from India but it is not excluded that the rollout may also be underway in other countries.

Summing up:

Galaxy A53: One UI 5.0 and Android 13 in stable version

Galaxy A33: One UI 5.0 and Android 13 in stable version

Galaxy Z Fold 3: One Ui 5.0 and Android 13 in beta 5

