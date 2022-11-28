One UI 5.0: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving update with Android 13

After a few weeks of testing with One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for the Galaxy S10 Lite now Samsung is finally releasing the stable update for everyone. The new version is coming first in Europe with all the One UI 5.0 new features in multitasking, customization and security.

According to SamMobile, the update arrived first for the Galaxy S10 Lite with the SM-G770F model with the G770FXXU6HVK5 firmware that includes Android 13, which brings a new privacy panel, more security and new options for the clipboard and also for the Material You. The update also brings the November 2022 security patch, which was already available in One UI 4.1 since the beginning of this month.

In addition, One UI 5.0 brings gestures for using windowed apps, new colors for the UI, more customization options for the lock screen, but unfortunately there is still no support for Samsung DeX. The new version of the system is arriving first for Galaxy S10 Lite models sold in Spain, but the expectation is that the update will be released to more regions in the coming weeks. Unfortunately this is also the last major update for this phone, which will now only receive security updates.

