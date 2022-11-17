One UI 5.0: Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 receive stable Android 13 release in Asia

Last week, Samsung released the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US, but only for those who were enrolled in the beta program. Now, the South Korean has started the public distribution of the update for its high-end folding cell phones in South Korea.

Stable version of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 for Galaxy Z Flip 4 has firmware version F721NKSU1BVK5while that of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the F936NKSU1BVK5🇧🇷 Both updates include the November 2022 Android Security Patch, which brings stability and performance improvements, as well as fixing dozens of security and privacy vulnerabilities. - Advertisement - Public rollout of updates has started in South Korea, but should reach more countries in the coming days. If you want to check if it is already available on your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours.

Previously, Samsung revealed a release schedule for the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0. Initially, part of the top-of-the-line cell phones and tablets would receive the update in November, while flagships from previous generations and intermediate Galaxy cell phones would be covered in December of that year. Other mid-range smartphones and tablets would receive the update in January next year. So far, there is no forecast for the update with Android 13 and One UI 5.0 to arrive in Europe. Although the Galaxy S22 line has already been contemplated with the update at the end of October, distribution has not yet started in our country.