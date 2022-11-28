One UI 5.0 coming: Galaxy M53 5G gets Android 13 update in Europe

Samsung already released One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy M52 a few weeks ago and now it’s time for the Galaxy M53 5G to receive the system based on Android 13. The update is being distributed first to models sold in Europe. The new version brings improvements in multitasking, customization and more security.

Detailing more, the update is available for Galaxy M53 5G model SM-M536B sold in Europe. The firmware is identified by version M536BXXU1BVK4 which is being distributed throughout the country independent region. New to One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 are new color options for Material You, more customization on the lock screen, stackable widgets on the home screen, and more.

There are also improvements to the clipboard, a new device maintenance panel, privacy, new permissions options and much more. To check if the update is already available on your device, go to: Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Specifications of Galaxy M53 5G

6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus display Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 900

Mali-G68 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Quad rear camera: 108 MP main sensor (f/1.8) 8 MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2) 2 MP macro sensor (f/2.4) 2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

Biometric reader on the side

5G support

5,000 mAh battery 25W fast charging

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface

