One UI 5.0 brings the watermark to the top of the Samsung range

One UI 5.0 was released in Beta in early August initially on Galaxy S22 and related Plus and Ultra variants, its debut on the stable channel could already take place this October – at least according to the rumors that have emerged so far. The renewed interface will bring with it several new features (Android 13 included), including the (unconfirmed) ability to disable RAM Plus with which part of the internal storage is given borrowed to RAM. And there is another feature coming soon already known in the Galaxy ecosystem but which will be completely new for top-of-the- smartphones.

COMING TO THE TOP RANGE

The reference goes to watermark that is, the watermark to add to the shots with the name of the device used to photograph and the date / time. Not an absolute novelty for , it was said, as it was introduced some time ago on some models belonging to the medium and low range. One UI 5.0 will also extend this function to the top of the range – therefore Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 included, just to mention the most recent – and it will be active by default.

Sammobile allows us to take a look at the menu from which you can set the watermark, accessible from the camera settings. Here you just need to check that the item is activated, or alternatively you can deactivate it to keep the photo without watermark. Not only: the customization will be quite extensivebecause the user will have the right to

edit the name of the smartphone (the model name appears by default, but the text is freely editable)

display or not the date and time of shooting

select your favorite font

define text alignment – left, center, right

A test image displayed at the top of the screen will allow us to see what the final effect will be once we have finished customizing the setting. In short, a novelty that could please many users who rely on the cameras of Samsung’s top-of-the-range smartphones for their shots: then it is very likely that the function can be introduced in the new guise even on those devices that already now provide the possibility of inserting the watermark.

