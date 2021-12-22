One UI 4.1 by Samung: here are the models that could receive it

Samsung has already released the roadmap for the update to One UI 4 for his Galaxy smartphones: first he did it in an “unofficial” way (but you know, verba volant, scripta manent), then through the Dutch division of the company. The fact is that by now we know the timing for the update to the new graphic interface, even if they could vary slightly depending on the country of reference.

What about One UI 4.1? Yes, because you know, the digital world is in a hurry, and before 4.0 arrives, we are already thinking about the next one. For the top of the range there are some indications that come directly from Samsung Korea, and starting from this track Sammobile has tried to collect in a list all the smartphones that could potentially receive 4.1, obviously always based on Android 12. Let us remember that Galaxy S22, Plus and Ultra variant should already be placed on the market with the new version of the proprietary interface.

The timing therefore cannot be foreseen at the moment for One UI 4.1, given that we are still in the middle of the roll out of One UI 4 (.0). But we can speculate which smartphone models, based on their release date on the market and technical characteristics, they will be able to receive it in the course of 2022.

Sammobile specifies that models that have received Android 12 as their latest major update may not even switch to the new interface. And it is not to be excluded that some smartphones currently stopped at One UI 3.1 can be updated directly to 4.1. The not sure would be: Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note 10, both 4G and 5G

Galaxy Note 10+, both 4G and 5G

Galaxy Fold, both 4G and 5G

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A12

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy F41

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy Xcover Pro

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab A 8.4

Galaxy Tab A7

Galaxy Tab Active 3

ONE UI 4.1: MODELS THAT MAY RECEIVE THE UPDATE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 +

Galaxy S20 Ultra, both 4G and 5G

Galaxy S20 +, both 4G and 5G

Galaxy S20, both 4G and 5G

Galaxy S20 FE, both 4G and 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20, both 4G and 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy Xcover 5

Galaxy Tab S7 + both 4G and 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 both 4G and 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 2021