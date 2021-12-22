One UI 4.1 by Samung: here are the models that could receive it

Samsung has already released the roadmap for the update to One UI 4 for his Galaxy smartphones: first he did it in an “unofficial” way (but you know, verba volant, scripta manent), then through the Dutch division of the company. The fact is that by now we know the timing for the update to the new graphic interface, even if they could vary slightly depending on the country of reference.
What about One UI 4.1? Yes, because you know, the digital world is in a hurry, and before 4.0 arrives, we are already thinking about the next one. For the top of the range there are some indications that come directly from Samsung Korea, and starting from this track Sammobile has tried to collect in a list all the smartphones that could potentially receive 4.1, obviously always based on Android 12. Let us remember that Galaxy S22, Plus and Ultra variant should already be placed on the market with the new version of the proprietary interface.
Sammobile specifies that models that have received Android 12 as their latest major update may not even switch to the new interface. And it is not to be excluded that some smartphones currently stopped at One UI 3.1 can be updated directly to 4.1. The not sure would be:
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10 +
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy Note 10, both 4G and 5G
- Galaxy Note 10+, both 4G and 5G
- Galaxy Fold, both 4G and 5G
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A02
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy M02s
- Galaxy M02
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M21s
- Galaxy M31 Prime Edition
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy M31s
- Galaxy F41
- Galaxy F02s
- Galaxy Xcover Pro
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab A 8.4
- Galaxy Tab A7
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21 +
- Galaxy S20 Ultra, both 4G and 5G
- Galaxy S20 +, both 4G and 5G
- Galaxy S20, both 4G and 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE, both 4G and 5G
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20, both 4G and 5G
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A12 Nacho
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy Xcover 5
- Galaxy Tab S7 + both 4G and 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7 both 4G and 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 2021
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available online from Leonphone to 734 euros or by Euronics a 899 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 29 best models.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available online from Leonphone to 1.286 euros.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available online from Unieuro to 749 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 18 best models.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 is available online from Unieuro a 599 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 11 best models.
Available on: Galaxy Z Flip 3 for 840 euros, Galaxy Z Fold 3 for 1,460 euros, Galaxy S21 Plus for 845 euros and Galaxy S21 for 708 euros.