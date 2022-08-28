“One scrolls and scrolls” – What does excessive news consumption do to us?

News is part of everyday life. However, some people suffer from their news . Does only complete abstinence help or is there another way out?

- Advertisement -

We are bombarded with news via various channels every day. We hear shots in Ukraine, see devastating forest fires, read about the deaths from Corona or high energy prices. One click leads to the China-Taiwan conflict, the next to a serious traffic accident in your own neighborhood, in between an urgent message pops up.

- Advertisement -

Some people keep scrolling through the news from morning to night and are fine with it. Others suffer from their news consumption and realize that it is not good for them. According to a study, there could be a connection between the compulsive urge to read the news and health problems. According to scientists in the journal Health Communication, people who consume news classified as problematic have a higher risk of physical and psychological problems.

Consumption can lead to “permanent alert”.

The researchers describe “problematic news consumption” based on various criteria: those affected check news uncontrollably, find it more difficult to break away from them, or even later think a lot about what they have read. The world often seems to them “like a dark and dangerous place,” said Bryan McLaughlin of Texas Tech University, one of the authors. Corona pandemic, climate change, political conflicts: “Such events in the news can trigger a constant state of alarm for some people.”

To investigate whether there is a connection between problematic news consumption and health, the researchers evaluated data from an online survey of 1,100 adults in the United States. It was about media consumption, but also physical complaints and psychological problems such as stress and anxiety.

- Advertisement -

The results showed that 16.5 percent of respondents showed signs of “very problematic news consumption.” According to the analysis, they had mental or physical illnesses noticeably more often. However, the authors point out that it is not clear from the data whether media consumption is actually the cause of the problems or whether other factors play a role.

Bad news, bad mood for a moment

Differently structured studies are needed to clarify this, said Leonard Reinecke, Professor of Media Effects and Media Psychology at the University of Mainz, who was not involved in the study. It is clear that bad news would have short-term negative effects on our mood. “We record world events via news,” says Reinecke. “If there is a war in Europe, if people die, if we are affected by the pandemic ourselves, then of course it doesn’t leave us cold.”

According to Nora Walter, the fact that people are more likely to click on bad news is evolutionary. The professor of business psychology at the FOM University of Economics and Management was also not involved in the study. “We click on disaster headlines to look for information that will protect us from a potential threat,” Walter said. “But if you constantly surround yourself with negative news, there is a risk that at some point you will no longer be able to think positively.”

Draw boundaries for your own well-being

Through the Internet, media users are confronted with a limitless flood of news at all times. “There’s always new information, a new post, a new video on social media. You scroll and scroll,” says Walter. “It’s difficult to say: Now I’ll stop and do something else.” If you feel affected by your news consumption, you can get it under control again. One strategy: You limit yourself to a certain number of articles per day, explains the psychologist. “Or you limit yourself in time and take half an hour to read, for example. As soon as the alarm clock rings, you stop.”

The authors of the study also advocate not switching off news completely – but rather finding a healthy way of dealing with them. They see responsibility for this not only with the news consumers themselves, but also with the media industry. Journalists shouldn’t just focus on attention-getting stories, McLaughlin says.



(tw)

