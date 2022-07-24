“One Piece” turned 25 and these are the seasons that just arrived on Netflix

New episodes of the anime hit the steaming platform on July 22. ( )

The 25th anniversary of one was held on July 22 and, regarding the party for its more than 20 years, Netflix announced the premiere of new anime episodes on its platform. Created by Eiichiro Odathe manga follows the story of Monkey D Luffyan optimistic and carefree young man who wants to become the “King of the Pirates” and summons the members of his irreverent crew one by one.

“25 years have passed since the manga that changed history forever. The 11, 12 and 13 from the anime are now available ”, wrote the platform through its official channels. She also shared some images in which almost all the protagonist pirates can be seen and their new ship nicknamed Sunny, the successor to the beloved Merry ship.

The anime is one of the most successful in Japanese history. (Netflix)

Luffy’s adventure began in 1997 with the Japanese comic book serialization and jumped into the world of animation in 1999. Since then, anime has aired year after year to deliver some of the greatest story arcs in anime history. It is currently one of the most successful titles in Japan and is also among the longest-running television series with more than two decades on the air.

Throughout the episodes, Luffy meet Nami, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Franky, Brook Y Jinbe . Each of these characters one piece keeps a complicated past and traumatic situations, so the team of the Straw Hat Pirates (Mugiwara, in Japanese) becomes a family and a safe place for them.

“One Piece” is based on the manga created by Eiichiro Oda. (Netflix)

one piece will be taken to the world of live-action

Coming Soon, Anime Fans Will Be Able To Witness The Debut Of What You Envisioned Eiichiro Oda in a live action universe. Although the adaptations live action have not been fully welcomed –and in many cases, have failed–, Netflix seeks to bet with the relaunch of the famous anime in a flesh and blood format Developed by screenwriter and producer Steven Maeda (The secret X files Y lost).

The production will consist of Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy; Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro; Emily Rudd as Nami; Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp; taz skylar like Sanji; peter gadiot like Shank; Morgan Davis like Koby; Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida; Aidan Scott as Helmeppo; Langley Kirkwood like Captain Morgan; Jeff Ward as buggy; McKinley Belcher III as Arlong; among others.

