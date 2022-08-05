One of the best tricks to search on Google improves with this update

There are many that make it easier for us to reach the most relevant search results. And one of the most popular is the use of quotation marks to search for a specific phrase or words.

A dynamic that thanks to the latest update of the Google search engine. We tell you what changes you will find when you use this trick in the search engine.

Google improves the way it displays search results

There are a series of tricks to search in Google that allow us to obtain the results we need in less time. For example, the use of quotation marks so that the search returns results that contain a specific phrase or a series of words in the established order.

It is enough to write the phrase or words between quotation marks for Google to respect this criterion. For example «highest mountains», «cell phones with wireless charging». The Google team wants to improve this dynamic by clearly highlighting where our search phrase appears on the page that appears in the results:

The snippets we display for search results will be formed around where a quoted word or phrase appears in a web document. That means you can more easily identify where to find them after clicking the link and visiting the content.

That is, the fragment that appears in the search result will be created taking into account where the words we are looking for in quotes appear on the web page.

And as you can see in the image above, if you perform a search from the desktop using this operator, you will see that the phrase is highlighted in bold. A practical dynamic, since it will allow us to see where our search phrase is before clicking on the link on the page.

One detail to keep in mind is that this is not an update to Google’s rankings, it simply improves the way these search results are presented.