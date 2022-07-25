One of the best LGBT+ themed series and other legendary classics you should watch on HBO Max

HBO Max Hidden Gems You’d Like to See

The catalog of hbo max includes many gems from classic productions that you probably haven’t seen. Therefore, in TechSmart We are here to make them known to you, because we thought it would be a shame to let them pass. with varied themes that will take you into a world of unimaginable plots.

Six Feet Under

other- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Mathew St. Patrick, Freddy Rodríguez and Rachel Griffiths starred in the acclaimed fiction “Six Feet Under.” (HBO) other- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Included in the drama and black comedy genres, this series tells the life of the members of a very particular family in Los Angeles, which owns a funeral home. One Christmas Eve, Nathaniel Fisher awaited the arrival of his son Nate, but he dies in a car accident. His brother David, a closeted gay man, runs the family business alongside his domineering mother Ruth, while his sister Claire is a troubled teenage drug addict.

The only seemingly normal person in Nate’s life is Brenda, a passionate woman he meets on a plane. The bad thing is that Brenda’s family is even more unbalanced than Nate’s. What will happen between them?

In the ranking of filmaffinitythis film gets the crown in the first place, as one of the best series with thematic LGBT+.

TheWire

“The Wire” focuses on the drug trade in Baltimore through the eyes of law enforcement officers, as well as drug dealers and consumers. (HBO)

In the slums of Baltimore, an investigation into a drug-related murder takes place. In this regard, a policeman is the delegate to catch the members of an important cartel. Police corruption, fragile loyalties within the cartels and misery linked to drug trafficking are some of the problems denounced in this series.

This police thriller TheWire seems to be inspired by modern series like The Sopranos and at the same time in like new york cops. The creator and director of the series, DavidSimon, He was for years a reporter for the Baltimore black chronicle and one of the co-writers was a police officer in the same city.

The Sopranos

“The Sopranos” was known as one of the best series about mafia, drug traffickers and drugs. (HBO)



The Sopranos is a chronicle of the daily life and personal and professional adventures of a mafia family living in New Jersey. They are simple people, but implacable in their rites and traditions. The plot is based on the secrets of the “capo” Tony Soprano, characterized by James Gandolfinito his psychoanalyst, Dr. Melfi, played by Lorraine Bracco.

The Sopranos is a thriller with shades of drama and black comedy where crime, family and the mafia are its central axes.

Band of Brothers

Tom Hardy in “Band of Brothers”

Inspired by the bestseller of the same name by Stephen E Ambrose, Band of brothers focuses on the story of Easy Company, an American battalion of the 506th Parachute Regiment, who fought in Europe during World War II. This production includes interviews with survivors, memories of journalists and letters from soldiers.

steven spielberg Y Tom Hanks are two of the overcooked producers behind this 2001 classic.

Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Rick Gomez, Scott Grimes and Donnie Wahlberg among others are part of “Band of Brothers”. (HBO)

Regarding criticism, Variety He stated that “it is undeniable that Band of Brothers it is an imposing and truly impressive portent. It offers many rewards and on a physical level it is an incredible achievement.”

: