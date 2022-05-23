One Netbook T1, the 2-in-1 tablet project with Intel Core i7-1260P

Better known for its mini handheld computers, currently one of the main sources of competition for Valve’s Steam Deck, this time the Chinese company surprises us with the arrival of the One Netbook T1, its first 2-in-1 convertible tablet which will arrive equipped with an Intel Alder Lake-P processor.

Still in its financing phase, although with a project close to completion, we find ourselves before a Windows tablet with a 13-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels, built on an aluminum and magnesium alloy chassis strong enough to withstand drops from heights of up to one and a half meters.

However, this tablet maintains a fairly conventional aesthetic design, with the only notable feature being a detachable keyboard. And it is that the great novelty results in the presence of its 28-watt Intel Alder Lake-P processor, the Core i7-1260P (12 cores/16 threads up to 4.7 GHz) along with an Intel Iris Xe 96EU graphicswhich will be joined by configuration options of up to 16 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and a slot for M.2 2280 storage.

Additionally, the One Netbook T1 has a built-in kickstand on the back which can be adjusted to any angle between 0 and 160 degrees, ideal for the built-in use of the tablet both in its own use and with a keyboard; as well as support for touch and stylus input, including indeed a digital pen which supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

On the other hand, it stands out its large 12,000 mAh batteryas well as its connectivity section, with the compatibility of wireless networks Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and an assortment of ports including USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Currently we can already find the One Netbook T1 available for reservation through its official website, under an advance price of $599 (approximately 560 euros). However, it is worth noting that the final sale price once this campaign ends will be higherthe company having already specified increases of up to 70% of its price, estimating figures close to 850 dollars (approximately 795 euros in exchange).