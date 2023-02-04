One more? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 has new version revealed in database with 3,840 cores

NVIDIA appears to be trying to de-stock previous generation components to make room for its new graphics cards. On Thursday (02), the extensive database of the TechPowerUp went on to list a new variant of the GeForce RTX 3060 — a highly successful model from the “Ampere” line — which features a rare version of the GA106 GPU. T4C Fantasy revealed on their Twitter that this variant of graphics card features a full version of the GA106 GPU, that is, it has all its 3,840 cores enabled. It is worth remembering that the GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB debut model had the GA106-302-A1 GPU with only 3,584 activated cores.

Added 3060 3840SP Edition to the gpudb, however since these SKUs are not displayed on the company sites they have generic nameshttps://t.co/JBr7rmMq14 — T4C Fantasy (@T4CFantasy) February 2, 2023

More cores enabled naturally indicate more performance and higher power consumption, but as we are talking about a slight difference of 7% more cores on the new GPU, the variation should not be significant — especially since it is a desktop graphics card, so , does not depend on the autonomy of a battery. - Advertisement - It should be noted that the only possibility to find the GA106 GPU with all its 3,840 cores activated is by purchasing a notebook with the GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile. All desktop video cards have “capable” variants of this graphics chip.

Speaking of its specs, the GeForce RTX 3060 “3840SP” (referring to its maximum number of cores) is equipped with 120 texture mapping units (TMUs), 112 3rd generation Tensor cores and 48 ROPs. The GPU has 8 GB of GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit interface and 3 MB L2 cache.

This graphics card supports one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4a inputs. It is possible to connect it to the motherboard through 4th generation PCI Express with 16 lanes. The GPU clock is 1,852 MHz, that is, 75 MHz more than the other versions. The TDP, on the other hand, remains 170W. According to TechPowerUp, the new version will only be seen on some pre-built computers from ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP and MSI, and will not reach retail as a separate product. It is worth remembering that the 12 GB GeForce RTX 3060 has a suggested price of US$ 329 and can be found in Europe in the range of R$ 2,300–R$ 2,800.

Deals on NVIDIA Graphics Cards