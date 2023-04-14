5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleOne more in the graveyard: Google Plus successor will be shut down...

One more in the graveyard: Google Plus successor will be shut down in 2023

AppleTech News
One more in the graveyard: Google Plus successor will be shut down in 2023
1681490758 one more in the graveyard google plus successor will be.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Google unfortunately has already become known for shutting down several projects such as Inbox, Hangouts, Stadia, YouTube Go and Google Play Music. Now it’s time for the successor to Google Plus to meet its end. We’re talking about Google Currents, which was launched as a version of the social network for corporate G Suite customers.

The notice was issued last Wednesday (12) by Google, when it was reminded that Currents will shut down on July 5, 2023. The justification is that Google wants to unify the collaboration platforms for companies in Google Workspace, which already has some of the Currents tools, but which still do not work in an integrated way.

Google Currents app. Images: Google

Despite this, Google will still allow users to download their data and files stored on Currents until August 8, 2023.

- Advertisement -

It is worth mentioning that Google had already announced to service users in January 2022 that the corporate social network will be closed, which means that most companies must have already migrated to other services by now. Currents was launched by Google in 2020, which means it stayed live for about three years.

OPPO Reno 7: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Oh, Good: A Flying Robotic SPIDAR

Robots with multimodal locomotion capability are almost always a compromise, because usually they’re a...
Apps

iPhone models that will be obsolete in 2023

Every time Apple introduces a new version of its iOS operating system at its...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.