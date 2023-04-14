One more in the graveyard: Google Plus successor will be shut down in 2023

Google unfortunately has already become known for shutting down several projects such as Inbox, Hangouts, Stadia, YouTube Go and Google Play Music. Now it’s time for the successor to Google Plus to meet its end. We’re talking about Google Currents, which was launched as a version of the social network for corporate G Suite customers.

The notice was issued last Wednesday (12) by Google, when it was reminded that Currents will shut down on July 5, 2023 . The justification is that Google wants to unify the collaboration platforms for companies in Google Workspace, which already has some of the Currents tools, but which still do not work in an integrated way.

Despite this, Google will still allow users to download their data and files stored on Currents until August 8, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Google had already announced to service users in January 2022 that the corporate social network will be closed, which means that most companies must have already migrated to other services by now. Currents was launched by Google in 2020, which means it stayed live for about three years.