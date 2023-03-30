One more! EA will lay off about 800 employees

Although the coronavirus pandemic has generated absurd growth for the technology and entertainment industries, it has become impossible to maintain the numbers presented in mid-2020 and 2021. With the drop in billing, many companies were forced to make employee cuts, including giants like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Disney. This week, Electronic Arts, one of the biggest video game developers in the world, also announced that it will be making a massive layoff.

In an official blog post, EA announced that it will reduce its headcount by 6%, which represents about 800 people. The measure follows a global trend for technology and entertainment companies. - Advertisement - Andrew Wilson, CEO of the company, revealed that notifications of dismissals began at the beginning of the year, causing the cuts to happen gradually until the beginning of the next fiscal year. The executive claims that the decision to reduce the workforce is a result of the company moving away from projects that no longer align with its objectives, reviewing its real estate footprint and restructuring some of its teams. Some employees may be reassigned to other roles within the company, while others will receive severance, health insurance and career transition services. After the CyberDog comes CyberOne: this is Xiaomi’s first humanoid robot

Now, more than ever, we must focus on our strategic priorities: creating games and experiences that entertain large online communities; creating blockbuster interactive narratives; and amplifying the power of community in and around our games with creator and social tools. These priorities align our investments with opportunities to make the greatest impact.