One foldable per year, Samsung committed to Google to be able to use an adapted Android

Folding mobiles are here to stay, Samsung is so clear that has reserved half of its premium range phones for that screen format. And perhaps it is not a decision made only by Samsung: as revealed by a senior executive of the Korean company, Google imposed the obligation of a folding mobile every year.

With the popularization of flexible screens, Google decided to develop an version of the operating system, known as 12L. Thanks to its particularities of design and functionality, Samsung is bringing said Android 12L to its s, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Although yes, there seems to be a fine print in the form of an imposition. This has been confirmed by the executive vice president of Samsung.

- Advertisement -

An adapted version of Android in exchange for an annual brochure

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 4

Folding mobiles have gone from almost a science fiction object to become a form factor that, although not usual, is not extravagant. And there is no doubt that Samsung is to blame for popularizing the format; As much as Google also had a lot to say: as confirmed by Yoojin Hong, executive vice president of Samsung and head of the company’s mobile interface team, Samsung and Google collaborated closely to make Android fit for the flexible experience.

- Advertisement -

Yoojin Hong was honest with the French media Frandroid during an interview in which he explained what the beginnings of the Samsung Galaxy Fold were. As the vice president makes clear, Samsung and Google actively participated in the adaptation of Android to the folding environment. Yoojin explained that the teams from both companies met to end up shaping what we know today as Android 12L, a modification of the system with an interface adapted to folding screens (and tablets).

- Advertisement -

As Yoojin Hong told Frandroid:

“I remember when we had our first conversation with the Google product team and the Samsung product team, with managers, software developers, etc. everyone around the table started talking about this project with great enthusiasm. And as a developer, it was a really good feeling, I was full of passion, full of ‘wow this is great’. It was exciting, because we felt like we were working on a real innovation at the time.“

This close collaboration greatly facilitated the release of the foldable line, not in vain Samsung and Google managed to get Android to run smoothly on the extensible screen; while taking advantage of the characteristics of this form factor to enhance Samsung’s multi-window or Flex mode, for instance. Of course, the Koreans signed a strong commitment with Google for this adaptation of Android, as Yoojin Hong explained to Frandroid:

“Are we going to keep producing this phone every year? That was his question. [de Google] Obviously it was very difficult to answer, we are talking about technology. We didn’t know what was going to happen the year we shipped the device, crazy could happen, anything was possible. But we were totally , we decided to say that we were going to get ahead and overcome these difficulties. So we said we would. We got engaged at that meeting“.

Close collaboration with Google comes at a price. Taking into account the effort that must be involved in adapting the needs of a system to a new format, it is logical that Google look for an implication that guarantees a minimum of continuity. And this is good for the rest of the ecosystem, not in vain other manufacturers can take advantage of all the improvements included in Android 12L; that will surely evolve with Android 13 and later.

Samsung has ended up creating an annual Galaxy Fold, but it’s not just Google’s fault: Koreans are determined to champion the folding format

Samsung evolved its Note strategy to an annual Galaxy Fold, just as it seemed to promise Google. Now it remains to be seen if, as rumors have been spreading, there ends up being a folding Google Pixel; that would in turn take advantage of all the experience captured by Samsung. Everyone wins.

Via | frandroid