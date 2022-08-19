One D&D: Digital game world for Dungeons & Dragons based on the Unreal Engine

The first pen and paper role-playing game will soon be 50 years old. In time for this, the makers want to become significantly more . A digital game world is planned.

- Advertisement -

The pen & paper role-playing game & is getting an official addition to play digitally, using Unreal Engine 5. This was announced by the US company responsible for it, Wizards of the Coast, when the next version of the fast was presented 50 year old game with. What should actually be version 6 is officially called “One D&D” and should be significantly more digital. In addition to the revised rules for the fantasy game, the official digital companion tool called “D&D Beyond” is to be expanded. Both are supplemented by a “digital gaming experience”, which is not intended to be a computer game, but is intended to digitize essential elements of the game played at the table with dice, pen, paper and a lot of imagination.

- Advertisement -

If you have problems playing the video, please enable JavaScript

- Advertisement - (Source: Hasbro)



Dungeons & Dragons is considered the first pen and paper role-playing game. It was first released in the US in 1974. A game master moderates the game and is responsible for the basic storyline as well as basic decisions about locations, events and non-player characters. The players are responsible for their respective characters. This made the game an ideal basis for many computer games, including the Baldur’s Gate series.

The game is played within the framework of a complex system of rules provided by Wizards of the Coast. The most recent, the 5th version, was released in 2014. Over the years, many more have been added to the basic elements, most notably models of characters and game worlds. They are now to be digitally integrated into the D&D Beyond, which has been available since 2017.

The software is said to include tools that make gaming easier, the announcement says. In the virtual environment, you can build your own worlds or use ready-made ones. It also shows how much health the characters have and their positions on the field can be measured with a ruler. Figures can be pushed around while everything is meant to have a tabletop feel.

Overall, the digital game world should be as accessible as possible and, above all, help newcomers to find their way around Dungeons & Dragons. With the digital tools, Wizards of the Coast also wants to give itself the opportunity to continuously work on the game and the rules. The company also relies on player feedback.



(mho)

