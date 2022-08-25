Once people get off oil, they won’t come back

High prices do not affect oil consumption much in the short term. But if they remain persistently high, as current prospects warn, they can change demand growth permanently.

About two-thirds of the crude oil used in the United States goes to transportation, according to the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA). Americans love gas guzzlers: The three best-selling vehicles in 2021 – the Ford F-150, the Ram pickup and the Chevrolet Silverado – were all trucks. And the average car on the road is 12 years old, so it takes a lot to move the needle.

During short periods of price increases, gasoline consumption remains stable. From the summer of 2017 to 2018, the price of oil rose by two-thirds, with little change in demand. Consumption and behavior adjust more if prices remain high for a longer period. A 10% increase in the cost of fuel reduced traffic by 3% and fuel demand by 6% over five years in multiple countries, according to a study by University College London.

When prices turn around after being high for a long period, demand does not fully recover. Oil consumption was increasing by 4% per year before the 1970s, according to the EIA. Between 1972 and 1980, the inflation-adjusted price of oil more than quadrupled. Thereafter, consumption growth slowed to about 1% per year.

Three decades later, high prices caused a total stagnation of demand. Oil topped $100 in 2008 and, barring one bag during that Great Recession, remained stubbornly high through 2015. US gasoline demand stagnated in 2007, but the economy is now two-thirds larger.

Although gasoline prices are down more than 20% from their peak, they may still be high because supply cannot easily increase. Listed oil companies prefer to buy back shares rather than expand production. Halliburton recently spoke, in an earnings presentation, of concentration among oilfield service companies, limiting the expansion of the drilling sector. Saudi Arabia may also not be able to increase its capacity.

With US gasoline demand stagnating, the next step is contraction. Technological advances, and stricter environmental laws, are reducing demand. A Ford F-150 now gets 22 miles per gallon (9 kilometers per liter), more than double what it did in the 1970s. More than 7% of workers work remotely, according to the Government. Also, electric vehicle sales hit a record in the second quarter of this year, according to Cox Automotive, and those consumers will be holding on to their cars for a while. Once get off oil, they won’t come back.