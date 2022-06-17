On vacation with three Oppo Find X5: photo comparison and … the result is not obvious

What changes between “this and that” smartphone? Should I buy a cheaper one? And what are the real trade-offs? All questions that we try to answer every day with our tests, guides and comparisons, but the gap between the various bands is thinning more and more and the differences are mostly seen through the cameras.

Out of pure personal curiosity, last weekend I decided to take two “extra smartphones” with me to Ibiza in my bag and thus take different sets of photos with the members of a family we already know well: i Find X5 by Oppo. I have tried them all individually in recent months and the in-depth opinions on each of them can be easily found among the pages of the site, however, the opportunity is tempting to analyze the affinities, strengths and weaknesses of three models, distant in price.

Some results could be obvious, others less so, especially during the day and in conditions of maximum brightness. As different as they are, then, it must be remembered that the cheapest of the three (the Find X5 Lite) is still a mid-range that boasts a decent system for the category.

INDEX

PRINCIPAL

WIDE ANGLE

TELE

CONCLUSIONS

PRINCIPAL

Let’s start immediately with some close-up shots, subjects shot at a short distance without the “macro” function that changes the cameras in play on some. The differences are not substantial, especially in the first set, with the Lite appearing less bright and calibrated on slightly colder temperatures. On the other hand, a lesser detail is not noticed if you investigate more deeply, at least in these conditions.

Find X5 Lite – 64 MP, f / 1.7, FOV 80.5 °

– 64 MP, f / 1.7, FOV 80.5 ° Find X5 (Marisilicon X) – 50 MP, Sony IMX766 f / 1.8 aperture, two-axis OIS

(Marisilicon X) – 50 MP, Sony IMX766 f / 1.8 aperture, two-axis OIS Find X5 Pro (Marisilicon X) – 50 MP, Sony IMX766 f / 1.7 aperture, five-axis OIS

The next set instead shows very well the differences between these main cameras, with the two most famous ones that are very similar and a very different setting instead for the Lite. The latter, in fact, boasts less bright colors and a less marked contrast. I do not want to say that it is necessarily a bad thing: the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro are in fact almost excessive in some interpretations (see the first two examples), but it is also true that the blue of the sky is more realistic in the top of the range.

Especially the Pro demonstrates a better overall balance, the right contrast and color level. It is also noticeable in the third example, with a correct interpretation of the sky, the earth and a clean HDR, without exaggeration.

Here are some other examples in which the Pro flexes its muscles: in the first case with a more correct balance of contrast and colors, in the second with a less flashy and more realistic HDR. It must be said that the Lite does not look bad at all, it obviously has different settings which, however, do not leave you unhappy or scream at “sacrilege”.

I also had the opportunity to film this sleeping cat and try the portrait function, always difficult to compare given the unknowns on the distance and on the interpretation of the subject and the contours. In this case I was most satisfied with the Find X5with a nice blur before and after the subject, the Pro has instead turned to a more green tint.

View in Full Screen

At night the differences increase, as is normal for them to happen. What surprised me is that the Find X5 base sometimes seems to interpret the scenes better than all, which is not entirely impossible given that the hardware base is practically identical and only certain details (such as the opening) vary, perhaps not very decisive. Among the three it actually seems the brightest, clearest and most precise one.

The Lite gets lost and shows all its mid-range limitations, with details that blur from a distance and lack of clarity in general.

WIDE ANGLE

So let’s move on to companion most popular, which has now become an essential “weapon” on many smartphones. Here too it is the sky that immediately shows the most important differences: on the Lite it is a blue that almost tends to another color, with the mustard yellow of the bell tower that is slightly lost. The most balanced of the three is in my opinion the Pro which instead interprets these strong colors correctly, does not exaggerate in HDR and makes everything more harmonious.

In the other two sets, the different interpretations of the sky are once again noticed, with the Pro managing to keep the right warm tones in the last example, unlike the basic model which instead moves to colder tones.

Find X5 Lite – 8 MP, f / 2.25, FOV 118.9 °

– 8 MP, f / 2.25, FOV 118.9 ° Find X5 (Marisilicon X) – 50 MP aperture f / 2.2, FOV 110 °

(Marisilicon X) – 50 MP aperture f / 2.2, FOV 110 ° Find X5 Pro (Marisilicon X) – 50 MP Sony IMX766 aperture f / 2.2, FOV 110 °

In the worst possible conditions, or rather in front of a strong light in a dark context, we see once again the limits of the Lite which is “blinded” by the lamp and cannot show much else. The other two, on the other hand, are very similar, they can also show people who are beyond the light source and show the advantage of having a much larger and more refined image sensor.

TELE

I also forced this comparison despite the Lite does not have a dedicated tele camera, in fact it uses the main one to simulate a 2x zoom. So let’s keep this in mind, the lower cost is achieved by developing systems that are less complex.

The Pro also in this case proves to be the most aggressive, with a decidedly higher level of detail, even of the same base model with which it shares practically the same hardware base (and the same camera). There is a detail that lets me imagine the differences that can be seen in the photo, that is the distance from the subject: in the first example you can see a certain rapprochement with the Pro compared to the base, maybe they have different and more accurate lenses for the first.

Find X5 Lite – none, use the main with digital zoom

– none, use the main with digital zoom Find X5 (Marisilicon X) – 13 MP f / 2.4 2x zoom

(Marisilicon X) – 13 MP f / 2.4 2x zoom Find X5 Pro (Marisilicon X) – 13 MP f / 2.4 2x zoom

CONCLUSIONS

As said in the opening this it is certainly not a race, with unequal weapons it would not make sense. Moreover, it is only one aspect of the sector, although important it is not decisive in absolute terms; many now prefer to shoot videos or small clips in addition to taking pictures and that is even more complex territory because other factors such as stabilization come into play. In that case there is really no story, the Pro reigns supreme in the family and the reverse would not be possible.

On the photos, however, some doubts remain, these sets have shown me that often what makes the difference is the algorithm, the HDR that comes into play or not, the amount of light available. In general, we could therefore say that the differences are there and can be seen very well at night, while during the day the distances are shortened, we indulge in different settings and balances that do not always reward the most expensive.

What is certain is that between the approximately 400 euros of the Find X5 Lite (street price) and the 1,150 euros of the Find X5 Pro (street price) there is really an abyss, an all too marked distance between two models of the same family that are then so far away. they are not.

7.4

Hardware 5.9

Quality Price Oppo Find X5 Lite BEST PRICE

361€ On vacation with three Oppo Find X5: photo comparison and … the result is not taken for granted. Compare Price alert 7.8

Hardware 5.7

Quality Price Oppo Find X5 BEST PRICE

699€ On vacation with three Oppo Find X5: photo comparison and … the result is not taken for granted. Compare Price alert 7.6 Oppo Find X5 Pro 1,045€ On vacation with three Oppo Find X5: photo comparison and … the result is not taken for granted. Compare Price alert

Oppo Find X5 Lite is available online from eBay at 398 euros .

. Oppo Find X5 is available online from Tecnosell a 699 euros or from eBay to 848 euros .

or from eBay to . Oppo Find X5 Pro is available online from PhoneClick to 1,045 euros or from Unieuro a 1,149 euros.

Available on: Find X5 Lite for 399 euros, Find X5 for 749 euros and Find X5 Pro for 1,182 euros. (Update June 16, 2022, 4:02 pm)