On Twitter, Instagram and more: Android 13’s new image picker comes to more apps

Google released a new image and video picker with Android 13, but it was only available for some apps like Google Voice. It is now being released to more apps and mobiles as it is integrated into Google Play Services as an update to this app.
According to Esper senior editor Mishaal Rahman, Google’s new photo picker can now be used with the following apps:
- Element;
- Google Chat;
- Google Keep;
- Instagram;
- Google Messages;
- Reddit is Fun;
- Slack;
- Snapseed;
- Sync for Reddit
- Twitter.
Google is rolling out an update to the Photo Picker to make it work with existing apps!
In certain apps when you tap to pick an image or video, you’ll be met by the new Photo Picker instead of the old system file picker. https://t.co/9PJGlpE7Ut
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 14, 2022
It is worth mentioning that it is not necessary to have a cell phone with Android 13 to have the new photo selector, as it is integrated with Google Play Services, so it works on cell phones with Android 4.4 KitKat and newer models.
The main advantage of the new selector is that apps will only have access to the media you select and not your entire storage, ensuring more privacy when using them.
To use Google’s new photo picker, you have to tap “More” at the bottom of the list when selecting images on Twitter, for example, as shown in the images above. In this way, Google’s selector will not replace the internal galleries of applications, but it will be a good option for those who want more privacy.