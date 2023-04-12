On track! Google TV launches Live guide with over 800 free live channels in the US

In March YouTube TV closed an agreement with The CW Television to keep several channels free for its users and now another great news has arrived, this time for users who have devices with Google TV, which now offers direct integration with a new tab with over 800 free channels.

We’re also launching free built-in Google TV channels that you can watch without downloading or launching an app. In total, you can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX, and hit shows like “Westworld”, “Law & Order: SVU” and “The Walking Dead”. “. You’ll also find channels from around the world, with programming in over 10 languages, including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

The new tab is called Live (Live) and brings a list of several free channels that can be watched without the need to install or open an application. Among the available content are about 80 channels from YouTube TV, channels from Tubi, Plex, Haystack News, Sling TV, Philo, Pluto TV and many more providers.

The channels will be available in 10 languages ​​and will gradually roll out to TVs and Chromecasts from TCL, Sony, Hisense, Philips and other brands that have Google TV as their operating system. Televisions with Android TV will also receive free channels, but later in 2023.

No additional account or subscription is needed to watch channels, just log in with your Google account and tune in using the remote if you live in the US. There is still no forecast for the arrival of the novelty in Europe.