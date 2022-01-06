On this day – ‘The Night of the Big Wind’ batters Ireland leaving hundreds dead

In 1839, Ireland was on the receiving end of an Atlantic storm that would leave its mark on the country for years to come.

In typical Irish fashion, the name underplays the significance of the event by calling it “The Night of Big the Wind” or “An Oíche na Gaoithe Móire” as Gaeilge.

It’s one of the worst recorded storms in Irish history with Dublin, Mayo, Kerry and Sligo all badly affected.

The storm developed off the west coast of Ireland in the early morning of January 6. As it moved along the coast, it increased in intensity and laid waste to all in its path.

The winds are estimated to have reached over 115mph which would put the storm strength around the same as a category 3 hurricane.

Between 90 and 300 people are estimated to have died from the storm with thousands more left homeless.

Despite starting on the west coast, Dubliners were not lucky enough to escape the storm with an estimated 25% of houses in the country destroyed.

At the time, The Dublin Evening Post reported that: “about half-past ten, it rose into a high gale, which continued to increase in fury until after midnight when it blew a most fearful and destructive tempest.”

Storms of this magnitude are few and far between in Ireland so this one has stuck in the Irish psyche down through the generations.