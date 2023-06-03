On the top! Street Fighter 6 breaks records and leads as the best selling game today on Steam

Street Fighter 6 (TC review) is Capcom’s new fighting game that was released on May 28, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is the direct continuation of the acclaimed series that began in 1987 and brings back classic characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken and Cammy, in addition to new fighters and game modes.

The game has been very successful on PC, where it has broken concurrent player records on Steam. According to the SteamDB website, Street Fighter 6 reached a peak of 1.2 million online users on May 29, surpassing the previous record of Cyberpunk 2077, which had 1 million players in December 2020.