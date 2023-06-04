On the top! Street Fighter 6 breaks records and leads as the best selling game today on Steam

Street Fighter 6 (TC review) is Capcom’s new fighting game that was released on May 28, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is the direct continuation of the acclaimed series that began in 1987 and brings back classic characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken and Cammy, in addition to new fighters and game modes.
The game has been very successful on PC, where it has broken concurrent player records on Steam. According to the SteamDB website, Street Fighter 6 reached a peak of 1.2 million online users on May 29, surpassing the previous record of Cyberpunk 2077, which had 1 million players in December 2020.
As stated in a Steam report, the game is currently the most downloaded, leading the ranking and surpassing classics such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive (2nd) and Farlight 84 (3rd).
Street Fighter 6 is available on Steam for R$ 199.99 in the standard version and R$ 249.99 in the deluxe version, which includes the season pass with six extra characters and exclusive content.
To run Street Fighter 6 on PC, you must have the following minimum requirements:
– Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
– Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300
– RAM memory: 8 GB
– Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280X
– Disk space: 50 GB
The recommended requirements are:
– Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
– Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
– RAM memory: 16 GB
– Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
– Disk space: 50 GB
Do you have or intend to buy Street Fighter 6? Tell us, comment!