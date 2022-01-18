On the first Samsung Galaxy Fold arrives Android 12 with OneUI 4.0, also in Italy

To date, many smartphones have already received the latest release of the Android platform with the excellent One UI 4.0, the user interface which, although it does not overturn the design, has added many new features. Updated the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, the current top of the range to which were added those of last year – Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, S20 FE – and those of two years ago – Galaxy S10, S10 Plus , S10e – as well as many products from the Galaxy A range.

All folding smartphones have also been updated: both those of 2021 – Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3 – and those of the previous generation – Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Flip. To these, in recent days, the first Galaxy Fold has also been added in Italy (after the release on other markets at the end of last year) which, in fact, almost three years after its launch (not exactly lucky), still is able to offer performance and functions in line with those of the most current smartphones. The build he received is the F900FXXU6GUL9 with the January 2022 security patches.