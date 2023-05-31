On the big screen: iOS 17 could make it easier to send videos to TVs via AirPlay

Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, has already reported several new features that should be present in iOS 17, such as the function of using the iPhone as a smart screen with the Always On mode activated. Now the tipster is saying that Apple will make it simpler to send videos to TVs using AirPlay.

Gurman says Apple should make sharing videos with TVs and devices that natively support AirPlay, such as Samsung, LG, Roku smart TVs and those connected to Apple TV. While he didn’t go into detail, he says this will extend to “devices you don’t own like TVs and hotel speakers.”

What we can deduce is that pairing with televisions from speakers that are not linked to your Apple ID must be simplified somehow. We can imagine something like detecting the WiFi network, location or some other method that should be revealed by Apple at WWDC 2023 in early June.

Speaking of new features, it must be remembered that Apple has already released some new features in accessibility that should be released with the release of iOS 17.