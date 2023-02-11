“On repeat” is the new trend on Spotify to find out which songs are the most repeated

The Spotify logo on a laptop computer arranged in Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Spotify Technology SA outlined steps it will take to halt the spread of misleading information about Covid-19 on its audio-streaming service in an attempt to quell a growing controversy over its support for the podcast host Joe Rogan.

SpotifyNow it has several alternatives so that people can listen to different songs, each time they want to use the application, and a new trend has been shared on social networks to find out which artists repeat the most within the music platform.

There are several users in Twitter and Instagram who have shared the new album of the songs that people repeat the most on their Spotify accounts. And it has been possible to learn a little more about what listeners are currently listening to on the platform and their top songs that are tuned in the most within the application.

“on repeat”, is the name of this album, where people can search within the application for their list of songs and what they have listened to the most in recent months. The logo can be identified as the sign of the “infinite”. Where people take a screenshot and share it on their social networks.

FILE PHOTO: Spotify logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

how to find it

to find your playlist On the platform, you can go to the main page of the application, then enter the search section, and there you can put “On repeat”, where you will find the playlist with the most required.

According to the Spotify platform, “since the debut of “On repeat” in 2019, Spotify fans around the world have spent more than 750 million hours listening to more songs that they cannot stop listening to”.

The platform highlighted that this playlist is one of the favorites by users, since some listeners like to repeat different songs that they have been listening to in the month.

“The personalized mix is ​​completed with the tracks that each user has played the most during the last 30 days. And now, it has reached 12 billion views worldwide, ”said the company, with the latest data collected in 2021.

They also highlighted that young people between the ages of 18 and 24 are the main audience that broadcasts On Repeat most frequently, followed by those between 25 and 29 years of age. “The fans in the USA also occupy the first place, followed by the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany and Brazil”.

The urban genre was the great dominator of the taste of Colombians on Spotify during 2022 (File)

Friends Mix

Another of the announcements that Spotify indicated is its new playlist shared with users, is that now people can combine their musical tastes and create a new shared album to have the best of each musical genre.

“Friends Mix” is based on the Blends you’ve created with the other people, so if you’ve already combined with a friend, you’re on your way to receiving a Friends Mix. “Free and premium users around the world can access Friends Mix at iOS and desk”, they highlighted.

In order to make this list, you can write the word “Blend” in the search tab Spotify and then you will be able to invite users who want to merge.

“Once your friend has accepted the invitation, Spotify will generate your shared ‘Blend’ playlist, which will include recommended songs that reflect your and your friend’s preferences and musical tastes,” they stated on the main blog.

Spotify assured that “Friends Mix” will be updated daily to reveal what people are constantly listening to and thus refresh the playlist a little more.