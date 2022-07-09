HomeLatest newsEuropeOn life support: can France's struggling healthcare system be saved?

On life support: can France’s struggling healthcare system be saved?

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 e98b6752 3ce3 587c b483 ff55d3b17a8f 6761456.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 e98b6752 3ce3 587c b483 ff55d3b17a8f 6761456.jpg
- Advertisement -

The French healthcare system was once considered one of the best in Europe and the world. Now, however, it is facing an unprecedented crisis, especially worrying at the start of the summer, when patient numbers rise. 

To take the pulse of the situation, I travelled around France to understand the causes behind this crisis and to find out the potential solutions. 

“It’s pretty catastrophic”

“We don’t have the adequate structure, neither the adequate conditions, nor the adequate tools, or enough staff. It’s getting complicated.” That was the picture Maxime Bartolini painted for me. The young accident and emergency nurse works at the Fréjus St. Raphaël hospital, on the French Riviera. He had the look of someone who had been through a lot.

“We’ve been working at a sustained, high pace, since December,” he explained. 

“The closure of the secondary hospital departments at night, it’s meant we’ve had to reorganise. The ambulances are also overwhelmed. It’s a danger for the patient, and we’re overloaded. We do more than our duties, we help each other. We do what we can, but now we’re running out of solutions, it’s pretty catastrophic.”

Apple will come with 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023
  • TAGS

Pinna, Monica/
“We do what we can, but now we’re running out of solutions, it’s pretty catastrophic.” says accident and emergency nurse Maxime Bartolini.Pinna, Monica/

Fréjus St. Raphaël is the main hospital in the Var region, in Southern France. It lacks five permanent doctors, which is nothing compared to other emergency departments in the region. In Draguignan, about 30 kilometres away, the emergency unit has been closed on and off at night since October. The service needs about 20 permanent doctors to run properly. Currently, it has seven. It means the 100,000 or so residents in the area need to drive an extra 40 minutes to the next nearest hospital, which is Fréjus.

The head of the emergency room in Fréjus St. Raphaël, tells me that patients sometimes have to wait in the corridor next to other patients for up to 48 hours.

This acute lack of doctors isn’t localised to popular French resorts – it is nationwide. But this healthcare crisis goes much further afield. 

[mb_related_posts2]

The pandemic has brutally exposed some of the long-standing problems facing European healthcare systems. Leaving in their droves due to exhaustion, COVID-19 has accelerated the departure of healthcare workers. There are simply more people leaving the medical profession in France right now than young doctors and nurses entering. 

Radical transformation needed

This deep crisis dominated the political debate ahead of the French parliamentary elections in June. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron launched a month-long task force to try to find solutions. 

Euronews
France’s recently appointed Health Minister Fraçois Braun.Euronews

I met the man heading Macron’s so-called ‘flash mission’, in Paris. Fraçois Braun, an emergency doctor, and head of the Samu-Urgences de France Union was appointed Health Minister soon after I filmed my report.

He is convinced the crisis facing France’s accident and emergency departments is just the tip of the iceberg. If things are to work, he argues the country’s healthcare system needs radical transformation. 

Today, medical staff on the frontline of the pandemic demand more than simply applause. They want the means to do their job – it’s literally a matter of life and death.

New group established to promote the Irish language in Kildare

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

NBA 2K23 aims to keep the “old gen” experience on PC

the saga NBA 2K fell from grace long ago. Due to a lack...
Tech News

Google’s experimentation to extend battery life with Chrome

Google is immersed in a new experimentation in Chrome seeking to reduce the energy...
Apple

Apple TV Plus stacks up on nominations for the 2022 HCA TV Awards

Apple TV Plus has announced that it is the streaming service that has received...
Europe

The one discordant tone at the Ukraine conference in Lugano

As of this week, Russia's strategic isolation in Europe has increased a little further. The...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.