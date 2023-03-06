On iPhone X Apple would have wanted its own microLED, not Samsung’s OLED

Apple has been working on microLED displays for nearly a decade with the intent of avoid having to go to Samsung for OLEDs. Nothing strange so far, except that, according to the sources of The Informationthe goal of the men of Cupertino was to have gods in-house designed microLED displays such as Silicon M chipsx already in 2017, before the debut of iPhone X. The first iPhone with OLED display (by Samsung) should have been the first iPhone, indeed the first smartphone ever, with a microLED screen (by Apple).

An incredible tale if read today. Six years later there is not a single smartphone on the market with a microLED display, and there probably won't be one for some time yet. An Apple folded by difficulty of an overly ambitious goal – costs and quality of the final result, colleagues explain – it would therefore have turned to Samsung, which still today supplies a large part of the excellent screens that characterize the iPhones (for some time now only the Pros). Apple Watch Series 7 will feature an updated screen

In the following years, it is in the records, Apple hasn't been able to fix the problems with microLEDs entirely, so much so that their debut was expected this year on the Apple Watch and instead the hypothesis that everything is postponed to next year is increasingly taking shape. However, it seems that independence from Samsung is a primary goal for Apple. Rumors – not to be taken literally – tell us that Apple wants to turn to LG, BOE and/or Sony for viewers and the foldable iPad, while it is much more complicated to do without Samsung for OLED iPad screens and the next iPhones high-end, then Pro and/or Ultra.

The the relationship between the men of Cupertino and those of Seoul would not be the best. Apple thinks its dependence on Samsung strengthens Samsung’s supremacy in a field in which it is already a leader and eventually weakens its bargaining power against other manufacturers. Samsung, on the other hand, has little faith in Appleand it seems that he is wary of the emissaries that Cupertino sends to the factories where the panels are produced, he avoids their questions about technologies and processes fearing that Apple could use the answers for its own purposes. In short: business is business, but staying away from the border, which is impassable. We fight for the top: never friends.