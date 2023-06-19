On iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma Safari will be able to block tracking with links

As time passes, others are discovered novelty compared to those announced by Apple during the opening keynote of WWDC 2023, together with the next versions of the operating systems for its products. There are some that for various reasons we didn’t know, such as the one that in the future could allow the iPhone to be used to remotely control animals left alone in the house.

Or like the one that emerged in the last few hours that has Safari as the protagonist. With iOS 17iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonomathe default web browser on various operating systems in private mode can automatically remove any URL components that track users from links. In this way, for example, the owner of a web page will not know if that user has arrived on the site through a link found on Facebook or Twitter.