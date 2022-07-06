HomeTech NewsAppsOn Google Photos, photo sharing is now easier

On Google Photos, photo sharing is now easier

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
on google photos photo sharing is now easier.jpg
on google photos photo sharing is now easier.jpg
- Advertisement -

Google Photos has just rolled out an update to its Android app. It makes it easier to share a photo thanks to a more complete drop-down menu. This is a minor novelty, but it shows that Google is constantly trying to improve its service.

Google Photos

Google Photos is one of the flagship applications for storing photos. Complete, efficient, easy to use, it continues to improve over time. The new update focuses on sharing.

In version 5.96 of the application, the photo sharing drop-down menu is more complete. By selecting a snapshot in your library, a dedicated interface appears at the bottom of the screen, allowing easier access to certain features.

Google Photos improves its context menu

This menu shows several icons, to share the photo, place it in a new folder, delete it, put it in a locked folder… By scrolling it, we access other features, like a list of recent contacts, but also various albums already present in your app. It is also possible to see the location of the photo. This same location that you can change if you like.

Hood Outlaws & Legends Recensione: furti multiplayer nel medioevo

The update seems deployed on a large scale. We ourselves have had it. But it seems that it is not yet available for everyone. If this is not the case for you, you just have to be patient, it should happen in the next few hours, at worst in the next few days.

Read also – Google Photos: unlimited storage is back, but not for everyone

It’s not a major update, far from it. Most users probably won’t notice it. But she is symptomatic of the work done by Google on its application. The Mountain View firm never publishes a big update, contenting itself with touch-ups here and there to improve the experience. The latest case is for example the possibility of deleting a photo directly from an album. A long requested feature. Other small changes occur regularly in the application.

[mb_related_posts2]

As a reminder, Google Photos is the photo storage application installed by default on Android. It allows (against a subscription) to have unlimited storage of your snapshots in the cloud.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Finally: WhatsApp will allow you to hide that you are online

Without a doubt, WhatsApp is the great reference when it comes to using...
Apps

The new golden age of SMS: The 5 most common uses in business marketing

We live in an age of immediacy and over-information, new media, Twitter, the rise...
Apple

iPhone 14: custom models are already on sale for just under €10,000

While Apple still hasn't officially lifted the veil on its new iPhone 14 series,...
How to?

Microsoft tries to solve a failed update to Windows 11 with an update that also fails

About a month ago, Microsoft released the Update KB5014668 in order to resolve an...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

Android Auto 7.9 is now official: the new beta version could increase the quality of the audio and can now be downloaded

A week after Android Auto hit 7.8 stable, the beta progresses to receive Android...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.