On For All Mankind 3 the future is far in advance: not only iPod, even streaming!

About a month after the release of the third season of For All Mankind on Apple TV +, some users have highlighted two curiosities that appeared in the fourth episode (the fifth, Seven minutes of terrorwill be uploaded on Friday).

The first concerns the original iPodwhich in the “revisited” past of For All Mankind exists and is over 5 years in advance: the third season of the series is set in 1995, while the first generation of iPod classic was presented by Apple on October 23rd of 2001. A screenshot testifies to the presence of the iPod in the series, while it plays music with a jack cable inserted in the central connector.

The second curiosity is even more interesting. In one of the scenes of the fourth episode there is Ed Baldwin standing with some displays behind him, and in one frame in particular the presence of the typical macOS dock at the bottom of the screen, as well as the icons of some Apple services including the Apple TV + app between Notes and Music.


The dock appears to be that of macOS Monterey, version 12 of the Apple operating system presented in June last year. Other than the six-year advance of the iPod: with macOS Monterey in the third season of For All Mankind the future is 26 years ahead, and there are even the streaming services!

