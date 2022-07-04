On For All Mankind 3 the future is far in advance: not only iPod, even streaming!

About a month after the release of the third season of For All Mankind on Apple TV +, some users have highlighted two curiosities that appeared in the fourth episode (the fifth, Seven minutes of terrorwill be uploaded on Friday).

The first concerns the original iPodwhich in the “revisited” past of For All Mankind exists and is over 5 years in advance: the third season of the series is set in 1995, while the first generation of iPod classic was presented by Apple on October 23rd of 2001. A screenshot testifies to the presence of the iPod in the series, while it plays music with a jack cable inserted in the central connector.

