HomeTech NewsOn a budget? Grab these cheap phones with Prime Day deals before...

On a budget? Grab these cheap phones with Prime Day deals before it ends!

Tech News
8s7ksfwngpjvqydlqxar5p 1200 80.jpg
8s7ksfwngpjvqydlqxar5p 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

Prime Day in the US is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone with great deals on the best cheap phones even as the Prime Day event winds down.

We’ve seen a few deals on the cheap and cheerful camera-centric Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 7a. These offer impressive camera capabilities and seamless performance for less. Though you can punch a bit higher with the OnePlus 10T and the Samsung Galaxy A54. The 10T isn’t typically a phone we’d rank as cheap, but Prime days sees it fall to $399.99 from $649, making it even better than the Pixel 7a on a pure value point. You can stretch a little and get the OnePlus 10T with16GB of RAM for $499, though that’s pushing the boundaries of cheap.

- Advertisement -

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, a cheap Android tablet for the mid-range

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X