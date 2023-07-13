On a budget? Grab these cheap phones with Prime Day deals before it ends!

- Advertisement -

Prime Day in the US is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone with great deals on the best cheap phones even as the Prime Day event winds down.

We’ve seen a few deals on the cheap and cheerful camera-centric Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 7a. These offer impressive camera capabilities and seamless performance for less. Though you can punch a bit higher with the OnePlus 10T and the Samsung Galaxy A54. The 10T isn’t typically a phone we’d rank as cheap, but Prime days sees it fall to $399.99 from $649, making it even better than the Pixel 7a on a pure value point. You can stretch a little and get the OnePlus 10T with16GB of RAM for $499, though that’s pushing the boundaries of cheap.

- Advertisement -

As Prime Day runs out, you shouldn’t miss out on these Prime Day deals. Elevate your smartphone experience with these cheap as chips devices.

US phone deals

UK phone deals

Prime Day in the UK presents an exciting opportunity to discover great deals on the best cheap smartphones from the best smartphone brands. The awesome Samsung Galaxy A54, a phone we’ve reviewed highly, is now down to £399 from its usual price of £499.

If you’re more into photography you can capture stunning photos and videos with the Google Pixel 7a, the latest Pixel phone. Our Pixel 7a review shows that this phone has exceptional camera capabilities, and Google’s software remains as elegant as always. Save up to 17% with this bundle that includes a case and a charger.

Another camera-centric option is the Sony Xperia 10 IV which sees a reduction to £299 from £379. Its slender frame is an advantage for those who’d rather a less wide phone and its battery life means you can enjoy this phone all day

- Advertisement -

With Prime Day almost about to end, grab these deals now! .

When will Amazon Prime Day phone deals be available?

Amazon Prime Day is currently underway, but its just about to end in the UK!

Amazon has a few ways it doles out the deals on Prime Day. Some phones and accessories get a discount from day one and stay cheap until they sell out. Some devices go on sale for a more limited time. Then, there are lightning deals that tend to offer some of the lowest prices of the year for Amazon.

- Advertisement -

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

If you want to take advantage of every deal Amazon is offering, you need an Amazon Prime membership.

In our experience, there are often a lot of price cuts and discounts on Amazon that aren’t technically part of the Prime Day event but still offer competitive value. Most of last year’s phone deals at Amazon weren’t officially listed as Prime deals, for example, and were open to all customers.

It’s still a pretty good idea to sign up for the 30-day Amazon Prime Day free trial, since it incurs no cost, gets you full access to the sale as a whole, and gets you speedy free delivery too.