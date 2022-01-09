OmniVision faces Samsung with a 200 megapixel sensor

Samsung made the leap to 200MP CMOS image sensors a few months ago with the ISOCELL HP1, which features 0.64μm pixels. This sensor is expected to debut in one of its future flagship smartphones.

Now, OmniVision has challenged the leadership of the ISOCELL HP1 with the OmniVision OVB0B. With individual 0.61 µm pixels and a size of 1 / 1.28 ″, it could be the smallest sensor at that resolution.

OmniVision claims to have developed a 4 × 4 cell binning ‘Unique’ for its first-generation 200 MP sensor, capable of recording 12.5 MP with pixels down to 2.44 µm. “ This, according to the manufacturer, will allow class-leading 4K or 2K video to be recorded, even in low light.

The OVB0B sensor specifications also include 50 MP video support at 24 frames per second (fps), as well as 30 fps in 8K with 1.22 µm equivalent pixels. It also features the manufacturer’s latest PureCel Plus-S technology and Quad PD for autofocus.

Samsung is expected to launch its first 200 MP phone as early as 2023. However, OmniVision has not specified when the new 200 MP sensor will be available.