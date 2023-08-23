olx will introduce paid services for purchases, but there is a key requirement

- Advertisement -

The administration of the OLX free ads platform considers the introduction of paid services a fair and mutually beneficial measure aimed at ensuring the future functioning of the platform. olx,

The administration of the OLX free ads platform considers the introduction of paid services a fair and mutually beneficial measure aimed at ensuring the future functioning of the platform.

OLX, one of the largest free ad platforms in Ukraine, is introducing a commission of 1% plus 10 UAH of the order amount for successful transactions.

- Advertisement -

This innovation applies to all users and product categories. The commission will be charged when using the “OLX Delivery” service only in case of successful completion of the transaction. According to messages distributed through the OLX mailing list to its users, the “OLX Commission” is a payment that is aimed at improving the experience of using the platform as part of the “OLX Delivery” service. This condition applies to transactions completed through “OLX Delivery” and the commission amount is only deducted on a successful transaction. In case of unsuccessful completion of the transaction, the commission will not be charged.

When explaining the motives for introducing the commission, the company indicated that its goal is to provide a transparent system for paying for the use of OLX. Since commission fees are only charged for successful trades, this is considered a fair and mutually beneficial way to ensure the continued operation of the platform. It is noted that starting from July 20, the company began testing the collection of a commission in the amount of 1% plus 10 hryvnia for successful transactions, and from August 1 this testing was expanded. Initially, the commission was applied not to all users and categories of goods, but only in several sections: tools, interior items, food and drinks. Later, a “Home and Garden” section was added to these sections.