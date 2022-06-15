OlliOlli World VOID Riders: DLC review, between skate and UFO

Last February OlliOlli World has succeeded in the goal of creating a layered arcade product with an aesthetic appearance so striking (here is the review by OlliOlli World) that it looks like a cartoon in motion. A few months after its release, the talented Roll7 team, currently also working on the interesting Rollerdrome, is back to talk about its little indie pearl due to the arrival of VOID Ridersthe first of two paid expansions thanks to which colorful skaters from all over the world can return to roam Radlandia.

We were able to preview each of the paths proposed in the additional content of OlliOlli World, playing them over and over again. Will they have managed to create an expansion as crazy and fun as the base version of the game in Roll7? Let’s find out together.

Like a catapult

Once the update has been installed, just start OlliOlli World to notice how on the Radlandia map there is something very particular: in correspondence with the desert area called Burntrockin fact, lie the remains of a huge flying saucer and, needless to say, we could not resist the call of the alien object. By interacting with the UFO it is possible to start a new adventure with a different structure than the rest of the game.

VOID Riders does not add an extra biome, if not in a small circle of missions, and limits itself to spreading around the world of OlliOlli World a series of challenges perfectly in line with those we have faced previously. The absence of a real new area does not imply that this DLC consists exclusively of a handful of additional levels, given that at the heart of the new Roll7 stunts we find a playful mechanic that further expands those we have learned during our journey to Radlandia.

We refer to the Tractor beam, that is the presence of numerous violet light beams in the tracks of VOID Riders, thanks to which it is possible to perform highly spectacular actions. Juggling a grab within this “Raggio Acchiappamucche” allows the protagonist not only to regain height and perhaps touch the floor, but also to get enough thrust to be launched at the speed of light and travel long distances. Obviously, the development team has implemented these elements of the scenario with great awareness: running into every single tractor beam is a source of undoubted adrenaline, as long as you remember to press the button in time and avoid a disastrous fall.

Alien madness

One of the elements that most characterized OlliOlli World, placing it on a higher step than its predecessors, is the level of madness that oozes from every pixel. In this sense, VOID Riders has nothing to envy to the basic experience and offers a total of 18 stage that alternate traditional paths with other more crazy ones, based on the destruction of objects or the chase of creatures, which we will not talk about in detail so as not to spoil the surprise.

Obviously, to accompany all the missions of OlliOlli World VOID Riders we also find the aliens and, more specifically, a trio of creatures from space, which will accompany us on an adventure that, in one way or another, will involve all the stereotypes belonging to the genre and over the years. From the kidnapping of people, to the ships that go hunting cows, in short, we will see all the colors.

These NPCs will also make demands on us, as all levels of the expansion will offer extra goalswith some that will grant access to costumes and tinsel for skateboards even more absurd than those unlocked to date. Speaking of objectives and difficulties, an element that has not fully convinced us of this DLC is precisely the way in which the developers have balanced the level of challenge.

If most of the levels offer stunts aimed mainly at those who now chew bread and skateboards, there are some paths (we are talking about 3 or 4 in particular) that are all too simple to complete, even for a user who does not have the skills to finish an entire stage in a single combo.

For those who were wondering, finally, the degree of care in the reproduction of scenarios it is perfectly in line with the rest of the experience. Between laughing cacti and colorful cows, the settings that are the backdrop to the very fast runs on the table always know how to put the player in a good mood. The icing on the cake is then represented by final challenge of VOID Raiderswhich offers a truly high-impact path, capable of leaving us with a craving to discover what the authors have in store for us in the next expansion to be released in a few months.