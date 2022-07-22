Olivia Rodrigo returns to Disney + with the third season of “High School Musical: The series”

The third season hasn’t premiered yet. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS) and already brings several surprises with it, one of them is the imminent return of who after being one of the protagonists of the two previous installments, despite currently being one of the most popular pop stars.

This is revealed by the new trailer for the series that will be seen through + on July 27 and in which Rodrigo appears in his role as Nini, although this time he will not be a regular part of the show, but will have recurring appearances, due to his multiple commitments.

This time the young protagonists will go to a camp. (Disney+)

HSMTMTS has been a hit in its first two seasons with its soundtracks, amassing two billion streams combined. The series has also won multiple awards GLADD Medium Y Kid’s Choice Awards. Season three, which will consist of eight weekly episodes, seeks to capture the magic of the summer of High School Musical 2 .

This series helped Olivia Rodrigo Y Joshua Bassett rose to fame, thanks in large part to their on-and-off romance as Nini Y Ricky, which stole the attention. However, in this season the couple separates again and Rodrigo is just a guest star.

The music of the series has more than two billion views on streaming platforms. (Disney+)

“This series has been an epic adventure from the beginning and I am beyond grateful that we can continue to make music, tell these stories and showcase these exceptional stars. We are happy that olivia come back, it’s part of this family”, he commented during the presentation of the series in Los Angeles tim federlecreator of this show.

The third season takes place at Camp Shallow Lake, a camp in California. With a high-risk production of Frozen on the horizon and a drama-filled “documentary series” in the works, the Wildcats will try to show who is the best.

The popularity of the show has made Disney approve a fourth season even without releasing the third. (Disney+)

“This series continues to deliver best-in-class drama, humor and heart. The vision and interpretation of tim federle of this legacy franchise continues to evolve season after season and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Wildcats next.” Ayo DavisPresident of Disney Branded Television.

In its first two seasons, HSMTMTS has managed to capture the audience that did not grow up with the original trilogy starring Zack Efron Y vanessa hudges. While the first season focused on the original film of High School Musical, the second season took as its starting point Beauty and the Beast. The original songs have been some of the strongest emotional beats on the show. “Let You Go”, “Granted”, “The Rose Song”, “Second Chance” and “All I Want”, are widely listened to on the web.

The third season returns through Disney + this July 27. (Disney+)

It is starring Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda, and Adrian Lyles. They will be joined this season by recurring cast members. Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura and Ben Stillwell and the guest stars Corbin Bleu, Meg Donnelly, Jason Earles, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, Olivia Rodrigo, Larry Saperstein, and Joe Serafini.

