OLED screen of the iPhone 15 should break with Samsung’s technology monopoly

The scenario is totally different from last year, when the company was in charge of delivering a low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) energy consumption panel to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but failed to deliver the 10 million panels. Given the delay, Apple had to resort to Samsung, which charged much more for the short term.

LG raced against the clock to ensure that the development of the OLED screen was ready in time to be implemented in the iPhone 15, which will be released at the end of the year.

This year, LG expanded its own LTPO OLED display capability, reports The Elec. Participation in the production of the iPhone 15 Pro line may even surpass that of Samsung, since the previous line represented 60% of iPhone sales in 2022 and the expectation for the launch is high.

Thus, Samsung’s monopoly over Apple’s OLED supply chain may be about to end.

It’s worth remembering, however, that Samsung continues to produce the screens for all four iPhone 15 models, including the less advanced LTPS screens with 60Hz refresh rate from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max, so it will still retain the majority stake. on Apple’s OLED screen.

Apple’s backup LTPS monitor supplier, BOE, was sidelined by the company due to poor production quality efforts, but it could be brought back into supply for components and gradually reduce Samsung’s participation.