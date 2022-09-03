OLED Flex from LG: Gaming monitor during the day, high-contrast video display in the evening

With the OLED Flex, LG wants to serve gamers and video fans alike. If desired, the flat smart TV can be turned into a curved OLED monitor.

Many users are faced with the choice between a bright LCD TV and a high- TV with an OLED . LG is now making it even more complicated and is offering an OLED television that can be transformed into a modern gaming monitor at the push of a button: the screen edges of the OLED display accommodate the user if necessary. The radius of curvature can be set in twenty steps, users can set any four radii as presets. So everyone can choose a personally comfortable curvature, because it varies from person to person.

While curved TV displays do not offer any advantages for the living room – on the contrary, viewers sitting further out look unfavorably at the screen edges – gamers appreciate curved displays. The curvature creates more immersion for players sitting in the middle of the screen. They can then also move closer to the TV display in order to be able to immerse themselves even better in the game.





The OLED Flex is smartly backlit, as befits a gaming monitor.

The flexible display shown at the IFA in Berlin has 42 inches, i.e. 1.07 meters diagonal, and 4K resolution with 3840 x 2160 pixels. The pixel density is 105 dpi, which should be sufficient for a viewing distance of around 80 centimeters in monitor mode. A resolution of 105 dpi is already fine enough for watching videos from a greater distance.

Strong bend

The radius of curvature of the TV called OLED Flex is 900R, which is quite heavily curved. Other curved monitors have radii of 1500R or 1800R, such as Dell’s Alienware AW3423DW monitor with an OLED panel. Samsung uses the 1000R for its Odyssey series, as do the 27-inch models from BenQ, HP and Acer. The specification quantifies the radius of the circle formed by monitors placed seamlessly next to each other – the smaller the circle or radius, the greater the curvature.





The bending mechanism on the solid base pulls the sides of the OLED screen backwards, making the screen smooth.

Panel producer LG Displays first showed the OLED at Display Week in May, at that time still with a radius of 1000R. Now one has apparently dared to go one step further. OLED displays are not only known for their high-contrast images, but also for short switching times. In May, LG Display announced a gray switching time of 0.1 milliseconds and a peak brightness of 720 cd/m2 with ten percent white for HDR content. For dark picture content, the OLEDs simply switch off the picture pixel by pixel, which is why they achieve extremely high contrast

The OLED Flex is also a normal smart TV from LG with the in-house WebOS operating system and the usual streaming apps for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video & Co. LG wants to offer the OLED Flex gaming TV from November 2022. The suggested retail price is salted at 3200 euros for a 42-inch display, which was to be expected given the tricky bending technique. If the device meets with greater interest, the actual selling price is likely to be lower.



