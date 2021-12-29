oled ex: this is the new tv technology for 2022

OLED TVs would not have received major changes at a technological level until this year 2021 with the arrival of the OLED evo . This second generation of OLED technology offers a higher level of brightness, since each pixel generates more light than before and the loss by the filter that these panels have in front has been reduced. The green color tone was also improved, and a year later, we have a new technological improvement on these panels.

We talk about OLED EX, the third generation OLED panels from LG for Smart TV. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of OLED panels for televisions, and in just one year they have made numerous improvements to their panels to improve the brightness, picture quality and physical finish of the panels. OLED EX: up to 30% brighter Specifically, OLED EX panels (a mixture of Evolution and eXperience) have achieved increase maximum brightness by 30% panels, as well as increasing the precision with which images are reproduced. In turn, we find even finer frames. The two improvements in image quality enhancements have been made possible by two key changes. The first is the use of deuterium in the chemical mixture that LG uses in OLED panels, which allows emit brighter light while maintaining a high energy efficiency. Deuterium is rare in the natural state, since only one deuterium atom is found per 6,000 hydrogen. However, LG has found a way to extract it from the water and use it in the production of OLED panels.

The second is the incorporation of a new image processing algorithm, which predicts what will he be use of each individual pixel based on your viewing habits. With that, the power input will be more efficiently controlled to offer better performance in the details and colors of the content that is being played. The brightness of OLED panels current reaches figures of around 600 nits, so, in principle, the new panels could reach figures of nearly 800 nits.

The frames, thinner than ever

Regarding the thickness of the panel frames, LG claims that it has managed to reduce them from 6mm to 4mm in the 65-inch models, where 6 mm was already a really low figure and allowed to enjoy panels that seem to float.

LG says it will start incorporating the technology OLED EX on all your OLED panels from second quarter of 2022, but it is not known exactly when it will begin to arrive at the new models. Therefore, while they manufacture and produce televisions, this technology could be seen for the first time in the 2023 commercial televisions, with a specific launch in advance in 2022.