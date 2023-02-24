Older Galaxy phones should receive camera functions from the S23 line

Some of the innovations that samsung brought to the line cameras Galaxy S23 should arrive for older cell phones . the informant GaryeonHan cited some software engines that will be available for these other devices that include the Note line and even foldables. Are they:

All of these mentioned smartphones, as well as their possible variants, should receive the image enhancement feature in the gallery application. In addition, there is the feature that allows for a more fluid switching between device camera lenses, but this will not be distributed to all models.

In this case only, the Galaxy S22 line and the foldable Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 will have access to this feature in Samsung’s photo app. However, it is not known when these new functions will be implemented in the models or in which update they will be distributed.