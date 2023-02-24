Older Galaxy phones should receive camera functions from the S23 line

Some of the innovations that samsung brought to the line cameras Galaxy S23 should arrive for older cell phones. the informant GaryeonHan cited some software engines that will be available for these other devices that include the Note line and even foldables. Are they:
- Galaxy Note 20;
- Galaxy S20;
- Galaxy S21;
- Galaxy S22;
- Galaxy Z Flip;
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G;
- Galaxy Z Flip 3;
- Galaxy Z Flip 4;
- Galaxy Z Fold 2;
- Galaxy Z Fold 3;
- Galaxy Z Fold 4;
All of these mentioned smartphones, as well as their possible variants, should receive the image enhancement feature in the gallery application. In addition, there is the feature that allows for a more fluid switching between device camera lenses, but this will not be distributed to all models.
In this case only, the Galaxy S22 line and the foldable Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 will have access to this feature in Samsung’s photo app. However, it is not known when these new functions will be implemented in the models or in which update they will be distributed.
One of the novelties that the manufacturer presented with the One UI 5.1 interface was the Camera Assistant, which has intelligent features for shooting. Likewise, the application has options that help reduce the overheating of the device, allowing it to be used for longer.
Recently, this app had its compatibility expanded to more Galaxy models, including the company’s foldable devices. Now, in addition to the addition of these features, the astrophotography option should also arrive for more Galaxy smartphones in the future.
