Older Amazon Kindles won’t be able to buy new books starting in August

The Kindle has launched several versions since 2007, opening its eyes to an extremely fertile sector, that of e-book reading.

The first generation, with its electronic ink screen, is already 15 years old, without 3G connectivity, but still works in many homes. That’s the Kindle that won’t be able to use the integrated store starting in August of this year.

Owners of these devices are already receiving an email from Amazon with the warning, something that is affecting fifth-generation Kindles and earlier, which will not be able to search, borrow or buy books directly.

What they will be able to do is show books, so we can still make purchases on the Amazon website and send the book to our Kindle, we will not have to throw the Kindle in the trash.

This is therefore a software update problem. Newer versions of the on-device store require more power, so it won’t be possible to open it from older Kindles.

We’ll also be able to seamlessly access your existing e-book library, so if you’ve got thousands of books in there, waiting for a second read, you’ll be able to keep enjoying your Kindle for decades to come (battery permitting, since it usually comes first). that breaks down in the world of consumer electronics).

Affected users will also receive a promotional code to obtain a 30% discount on a new Kindle, and 40 dollars to buy books, so surely at Christmas we will have orders for new Kindles even in the soup.