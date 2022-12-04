Old, modern, geographical, urban maps, to print and to study

Maps have always been a means used to represent different aspects of a territory, whether at a geographical, urban or social level, which you will have the opportunity to find on this interesting website.

This is mapasdelmundo.net, a website where you can explore maps of specific regions, countries of the world, as well as tourist maps.

This is how this website puts at your disposal a vast collection of maps, not only updated, but also old.

In addition, you will be able to consult maps alluding to different periods of history, maps of railway lines of a specific country, on a large scale, in black and white, in color, among others.

Some of these maps are made with the intention of highlight curiosities, these being accompanied by images.

But this website not only gives you the opportunity to see maps of our world, but also to other planets within the Solar System.

Other maps added to the collection of this website are the corresponding to small sites such as Acrotiri that constitute the bases that the United Kingdom has in Cyprus or the bay of Guernsey located in the English Channel.

How to search for a map

When loading the main page of this website you will be able to notice the presence of A search engine at the top right, as well as a tab named Map Gallery located higher.

Clicking on this tab will display a menu where you can See the maps classified by continentso that you can choose the one from which you want to explore the different maps it contains.

In addition, you will have the opportunity to find various types of maps of a specific region, that is, if you choose to explore Spain you will be taken to a page where you will find maps about its political division, gastronomy, topography, airports, roads, railway lines, as well as different moments in history.

It is worth mentioning that the maps presented on this website can be downloaded in JPG format.