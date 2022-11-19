Old Man’ Journey, the challenging puzzle game comes to Apple Arcade

Old Man’s Journey is the latest game to join the Apple Arcade catalog: or rather, its “Plus” variant, to remain faithful to the guideline according to which all the titles present in the Apple “flat rate” service are exclusive. In fact, the game has been around for several years, even on iPhone and iPad, and is quite famous: over the years it has racked up quite a few awards and accolades, in fact.
Old Man’s Journey is a puzzle with beautiful graphics, ingenious gameplay but above all a captivating story, which tells in a very simple and immediate way great concepts of life such as precious moments, broken dreams, mourning, sudden and inevitable changes, hope, redemption and adventure. In a certain sense it is somewhat reminiscent of the legendary Monument Valley, at least in terms of philosophy/approach, even if one certainly cannot speak of a clone (but neither of a derivative work).
Old Man’s Journey+ is now live on @AppleArcade.
We’re excited to have more people travel through beautiful landscapes and the memories of our old man!https://t.co/FUhTvG33HJ pic.twitter.com/rwahLlefem
— Broken Rules (@brokenrules) November 18, 2022
At this stage it’s not entirely clear how this “plus” variant differs from the original. It’s not a new tactic in the world of Apple Arcade: it usually means that advertising and in-app purchases are removed, but the old version had neither. Effectively it just feels like the same game but for free for Arcade subscribers. In any case, neither Apple nor Broken Rules has added details that indicate otherwise.
On Apple Arcade it is An update of Skate City has also arrived: there is a completely new level which contains 21 challenges and 30 new objectives. To date, the Apple service has more than 200 titles – and to think that it started with just a handful.
