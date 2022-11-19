Old Man’ Journey, the challenging puzzle game comes to Apple Arcade

Old Man’s Journey is the latest game to join the Apple Arcade catalog: or rather, its “Plus” variant, to remain faithful to the guideline according to which all the titles present in the Apple “flat rate” service are exclusive. In fact, the game has been around for several years, even on iPhone and iPad, and is quite famous: over the years it has racked up quite a few awards and accolades, in fact.

Old Man’s Journey is a puzzle with beautiful graphics, ingenious gameplay but above all a captivating story, which tells in a very simple and immediate way great concepts of life such as precious moments, broken dreams, mourning, sudden and inevitable changes, hope, redemption and adventure. In a certain sense it is somewhat reminiscent of the legendary Monument Valley, at least in terms of philosophy/approach, even if one certainly cannot speak of a clone (but neither of a derivative work).